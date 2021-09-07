LawCall
Police responding to a standoff situation

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are on the scene of a standoff on Danville Rd. in Decatur.

Authorities say the area of Danville Rd. between Westmeade St. and Evelee St. is shut down. You are asked to avoid the area.

Officers first responded to the area after receiving a call about shots fired at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking incident, we will continue to update this story when new information is available.

Decatur police officers are on the scene of a standoff situation in the 1600-block of Danville Rd. Officers first...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

