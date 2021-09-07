Police find guns, drugs on The Strip near the University of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is hearing from Tuscaloosa’s police chief several days after an increased police presence on The Strip near the University of Alabama campus which led to several arrests over the weekend.

Police increased patrols there to stop criminal loitering and alcohol violations but what they found instead was far more serious and dangerous. Tuscaloosa Police provided pictures of guns and drugs on several people during three days of increased patrols along The Strip on University Boulevard.

“I think it raises concerns of the safety on The Strip that we did find that many guns out there, that much dope out there,” Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley explained Tuesday.

Police chose to increase their presence there after getting complaints from business owners that some people were on sidewalks loitering and or drinking and making it harder for customers to go inside businesses.

Tuscaloosa Police Department had 16 officers and supervisors on The Strip Thursday through Saturday night in response to complaints.

“One of the first vehicles we pulled over had two 17-year-olds, an 18-year-old, and there’s an assault rifle in the trunk and handguns and dope in there. It’s alarming people that young have access to these weapons,” Chief Blankley continued.

Officers arrested 13 people on 19 charges, and 11 of those charges were drug related.

They also issued citations for alcohol violations.

“Our biggest message to people coming into town is a lot of people arrested were not from Tuscaloosa. If you’re coming to Tuscaloosa, we want you to come to the bars, have a good time and be safe. If you’re coming down to start problems, stay home. We don’t want you down here,” Blankley continued.

Increased Strip detail patrols will continue through the month of September and longer if necessary. You could expect even bigger crowds this weekend since it’s Alabama’s first home football game.

