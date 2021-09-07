The Pixel Room struggles to recruit workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day is a day we celebrate the vital contributions of working Americans and the U.S. labor movement.

COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of the labor force and businesses that are working hard to stay afloat during this pandemic.

The Pixel Room is a selfie museum with more than 40 scenes where people can come in a take pictures and the general manager said it’s a great place for people to come to get away from all the stress caused by the pandemic.

But The Pixel Room is facing its own share of stressors caused by COVID.

It opened in Leeds in July of last year during the height of the COVID surge.

General Manager, Robb Everett, says the 10,000 square foot facility can hold about 356 people, but it’s limiting the number of guests to 150.

He said half the capacity means half the revenue, which means half the money available to pay employees.

Everett said adding to the stress is the fact that they’re struggling to recruit employees.

“Retaining is pretty easy. Recruiting is the hardest part ‘cause a lot of people are getting some type of assistance from the government at the moment, and they’re making a lot of money and don’t have to work, but there are some people who still want to work, and they come in to work and they work, and they also get the job done,” Everett explained.

Everett said The Pixel Room is always looking for dedicated workers.

They’re looking for greeters, photographers, artists, and other creative positions.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.thepixelroombham.com.

