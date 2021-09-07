LawCall
Pelham Fire Officials remember former Battalion Chief who died from COVID-19

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The visitation service is set for Tuesday for a former Pelham fire official who died after battling COVID.

Those who knew and loved retired Battalion Chief Don Green say he led with a servant’s heart throughout his career as a firefighter.

WBRC had the opportunity to interview him in 2011 about fire safety. Green served with the Pelham Fire Department for 27 years. He not only responded to emergency calls, he also served as a paramedic on duty for local elementary school trips to Washington, D.C. and attended all home and away games for high school football.

Green was also recognized for his bravery and commitment to service with Pelham Fire, receiving the Distinguished Service Cross and the Medal of Valor for saving a fellow firefighter from being swept into a storm drain.

Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid says he remembers Green jumping into action when his own son was hurt.

“Called and said Tyler has broken his arm. What’s your suggestion? He said meet me at the office. It was 8:30 at night and he said meet me at the office,” said Mike Reid, Pelham Fire Chief. “He was someone you could depend on for everything. It’s definitely a hole for all of us.”

The Pelham community recently lost police officer, Juan Gomez, to COVID.

Chief Reid says continued prayers for city are welcomed.

Green leaves behind a wife and two children.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 7th from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster.

The funeral service is set for Wednesday, September 8th at 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at Southern Heritage in Pelham with Fire Department Honors. Procession details will be released when finalized.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Kevin Derryberry Ministries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

