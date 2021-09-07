LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Masking required on some parts of University of Alabama campus during football season

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Masking up will be required in some places, including parts of Bryant-Denny Stadium during this football season at the University of Alabama. But one of the most popular parts of the game day experience will be back in full force with no restrictions.

“The phone calls started after the national championship in January, ‘what are going to do for 2021?’” said Nick Frenz, Associate Director of Event Management at the University of Alabama.

Frenz said it will seem much more like pre-pandemic game days on campus. Tailgating is allowed on the Quad and other locations this year without any COVID restrictions.

“Once you’re dropped off and on the Quad and outdoors, it’s no different going to a park right now and seeing somebody having a birthday party,” Frenz continued.

You won’t have to mask up sitting in the stands of Bryant-Denny Stadium, but they are required in enclosed areas inside the building, along with Gameday shuttles, elevators, and all non-residential campus buildings, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

“You know, the biggest changes are going to be if you’re indoors on the UA campus, we do ask that you wear a mask,” Frenz added.

Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory in outdoor areas, like tailgating areas on campus, and the seating area, or concourse inside Bryant Denny Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to big crowds for the games again,” Frenz expressed.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are also throughout Bryant-Denny Stadium and at each gate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
UAB nurses protest
UAB nurses gather outside hospital, asking for better working conditions
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Bessemer Police
Standoff at Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer ends, man in custody
Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot

Latest News

Alabama A&M takes defeats South Carolina State in season opener
The Auburn Tigers took on the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Auburn takes down Akron 60-10 in first game of the Bryan Harsin era
The Alabama State Hornets came out with a win against the Miles College Golden Bears in the...
Alabama State escapes with win against Miles College in Labor Day Classic
Alabama beats Miami in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff
Alabama throttles #14 Miami in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff