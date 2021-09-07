Masking required on some parts of University of Alabama campus during football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Masking up will be required in some places, including parts of Bryant-Denny Stadium during this football season at the University of Alabama. But one of the most popular parts of the game day experience will be back in full force with no restrictions.

“The phone calls started after the national championship in January, ‘what are going to do for 2021?’” said Nick Frenz, Associate Director of Event Management at the University of Alabama.

Frenz said it will seem much more like pre-pandemic game days on campus. Tailgating is allowed on the Quad and other locations this year without any COVID restrictions.

“Once you’re dropped off and on the Quad and outdoors, it’s no different going to a park right now and seeing somebody having a birthday party,” Frenz continued.

You won’t have to mask up sitting in the stands of Bryant-Denny Stadium, but they are required in enclosed areas inside the building, along with Gameday shuttles, elevators, and all non-residential campus buildings, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

“You know, the biggest changes are going to be if you’re indoors on the UA campus, we do ask that you wear a mask,” Frenz added.

Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory in outdoor areas, like tailgating areas on campus, and the seating area, or concourse inside Bryant Denny Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to big crowds for the games again,” Frenz expressed.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are also throughout Bryant-Denny Stadium and at each gate.

