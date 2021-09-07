LawCall
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior

Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot in the abdomen early Wednesday morning. Jefferson County deputies said the man called authorities and said he was shot while driving on I-65 North near Warrior.

The man was able to drive home where he called 911. This happened around 5:00 a.m.

Deputies confirmed the man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital. No word on his condition.

