Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot in the abdomen early Wednesday morning. Jefferson County deputies said the man called authorities and said he was shot while driving on I-65 North near Warrior.

The man was able to drive home where he called 911. This happened around 5:00 a.m.

Deputies confirmed the man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital. No word on his condition.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.