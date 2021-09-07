LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Illinois State Police ask: ‘Did you lose your dentures?’

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Folks lose lots of things at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, but not all of them become quite so public.

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked, with a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup. “Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see.”

The state police also engaged in some toothy humor in the post:

Joke No. 1: “What did the dentist see at the North Pole? A molar bear!”

Joke No. 2: “What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!”

Possibly sensing the wisecracks were a little long in the tooth, the troopers pulled the plug on the laughing gas.

“Alright, that’s enough,” the post ends. “Seriously though, come get your teeth. Haha.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
UAB nurses protest
UAB nurses gather outside hospital, asking for better working conditions
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Bessemer Police
Standoff at Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer ends, man in custody
Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
LIVE: Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban form all-male Afghan government of old guard members
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later
President Joe Biden toured the devastation in New York and New Jersey following last week's...
Biden visits Ida-ravaged Northeast