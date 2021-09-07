LawCall
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police conducted a death investigation in the parking lot of an office complex in the 1800 block of Data Drive.

Police say they found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Hoover Fire medics pronounced him dead at 11:34 a.m.

Police do not know how long the victim was in the vehicle.

Authorities say at this time, there is no evidence of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.

