FIRST ALERT: Chance of showers returns this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we start out our Tuesday morning, we are looking at dry conditions. A weak, stalled frontal boundary is to our south, but even where it’s stalled we are not seeing much rain at all.

Temps are starting out in the 60s to low 70s.

Forecast models are having a tough time picking up on rainfall this afternoon, but we are expecting the front to slowly move back into our area by this afternoon—bringing a chance of showers.

Highs today are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s, with overcast skies and that chance of rain.

Tomorrow we could see a little more sunshine out there, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Those rain chances Wednesday look to be more probable into our southern counties. By Wednesday evening most of the rain associated with this front should begin moving south as another approaching trough moves through.

Dry air and slightly cooler air should accompany this trough and high pressure with mostly clear skies should settle in for the next several days.

As we check out the tropics, Hurricane Larry remains out in the Atlantic and is not posing a threat to the U.S.

A tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico has our attention, however.

While forecast models are not in agreement as to where this wave will travel, the GFS model shows it moving to the northeast and eventually moving through the big bend area of Florida.

While this could remain a weak system, it could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms in its’ path.

Looking at the next 7-days, you can see much drier air in our forecast by Thursday.

This pattern of mostly clear skies and pleasant weather should continue through Friday.

This weekend and into early next week warmer temps are expected, but we should still see plenty of sunshine.

I hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

