DCH Health System uses new equipment to help adults going through physical rehabilitation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The DCH Health System has a new piece of equipment that could help physical rehabilitation smoother and safer for people recovering in West Alabama.

The Director of Rehabilitation for Northport Medical Center tells us it’s the first adult rehabilitation program in Alabama to offer the Bioness Vector Elite System. We got a chance to see how it works during a recent demonstration.

The person wears a harness that’s attached to a track system in the ceiling. Vector uses robotic technology that has a body weight support feature that analyzes a patient’s walking patterns and it dramatically off loads weight to prevent them from easily falling. This technology is able to help people recovering from stroke, brain and spinal chord injuries among other ailments.

People using the technology with patients say they want to push them to succeed in rehab safely.

“You need to make sure you are protecting the staff members, while protecting the patients while also challenging them. This allows us to do that in a fall free environment,” Nathan Buckalew explained.

Money from the DCH Foundation and a grant helped the hospital system buy the equipment. The Vector system cost around $250,000.

