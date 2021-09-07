City of Center Point to share police department feasibility study

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point city leaders will host a news conference Tuesday, September 7, at 5:00 pm. at City Hall.

Center Point’s mayor will share an announcement regarding a feasibility study that was conducted on April 13, 2021, to examine police and public safety options aimed at delivering more efficient and effective law enforcement services.

In determining whether or not the City of Center Point is capable of implementing a police department, the city leaders will share the study’s comprehensive findings and present options to residents on how they can submit feedback about the study.

