Active scene with law enforcement on South Shades Crest Road

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a large, active law enforcement presence in the 4700 block of South Shades Crest Road Tuesday morning.

The area is right by the border of Hoover and Helena. WBRC has only confirmed police activity.

The road was shut down for about an hour but has reopened.

WBRC has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies to try to get information about the situation. We will update this story when we learn more.

