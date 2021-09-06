LawCall
Man arrested for capital murder following Aliceville double shooting

Michael A. Walker.
Michael A. Walker.(Source: Pickens Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested on Saturday following a fatal double shooting in Aliceville.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones says Michael A. Walker, of Aliceville, is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Jones says a shooting call from Franconia Road came into the Aliceville Police Department on Saturday night. Officers arrived and found the bodies of two men in the yard.

Police say the victims are the brothers of Michael Walker, who was arrested at the scene.

The men are identified as 45-year-old Raymond Walker Jr. and 43-year-old Cedric Walker.

Police continue to investigate.

