Jeh Jeh checks out the Styku at Train and Burn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was at Train and Burn with Curtis Starks Monday for Exercise Monday. Curtis has a new machine that he calls a game-changer in the world of weight loss. It’s called the Styku.

The machine takes multiple infrared scans within a few seconds to form a virtual 3D MODEL of your body. It takes only 35 seconds to complete.

Developers say it’s the most accurate depiction of body composition that’s easier to access than a CAT scan and not as evasive as bloodwork. It tells you if you are at risk based on your body fat percentage, fat mass vs free fat mass.

So the focus is not on the number on the scale but your fat mass (an important number to know).

Curtis read Jeh Jeh’s number in this segment. Take a look.

If you want more information on how to get this scan, you can call 205-936-9679 or visit www.trainandburn.com.

