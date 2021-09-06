LawCall
Here are the differences between COVID and RSV

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When school is back in session, parents know it’s only a matter of time before their child comes home with at least the sniffles.

Experts at the Jefferson County Department of Health say RSV and COVID are both viruses and can show the same initial symptoms, but there are some differences.

RSV is typically seen in younger children, and the cough associated with it can sound more wheezing than if it were COVID. COVID still often comes with a loss of taste and smell, two big warning signs. The biggest difference is that if your child is experiencing any gastrointestinal symptoms, that leans toward COVID, because RSV is typically only respiratory symptoms... and all of these issues need to be checked out by a doctor.

“If your child has fever, cough, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, any of those things you need to have them checked out, make sure they are not going to school when they have those symptoms, take them to their provider and get them checked out,” said Dr. Khalilah Brown at JCDH.

Another important tip, allergies don’t produce fevers, so it’s something more if your child has a fever.

