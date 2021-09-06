LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Helping more than just people, U.S. Coast Guard Unit saves pelican in Louisiana

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma saved injured pelican
U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma saved injured pelican(U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WBRC) - The U.S. Coast Guard proved they’re more than just heroes for humans.

Saturday, September 4, members from U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma were out conducting assessments in Port Fourchon when they located an injured pelican.

Members said the bird was incapable of flying and had fallen over in the middle of the road. The crew was able to safely pick up the pelican and move it to a wildlife rehab center.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Two people killed in shooting inside store in East Birmingham
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at store in East Birmingham
Missing Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
Man drowned in Black Warrior River
Man drowns in Black Warrior River

Latest News

Bruce Bentley is seen at the March 16, 2020 Berlin Town Council meeting after being sworn in.
Friday morning crash victims identified, Berlin councilman one of two dead
FIRST ALERT Day planner
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain, storms on Labor Day
Don Green passed away Saturday from COVID-19
Former Pelham Fire Battalion Chief Don Green passes away from COVID-19
FIRST ALERT Labor Day am weather
FIRST ALERT Labor Day am weather