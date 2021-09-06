Helping more than just people, U.S. Coast Guard Unit saves pelican in Louisiana

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WBRC) - The U.S. Coast Guard proved they’re more than just heroes for humans.

Saturday, September 4, members from U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma were out conducting assessments in Port Fourchon when they located an injured pelican.

Members said the bird was incapable of flying and had fallen over in the middle of the road. The crew was able to safely pick up the pelican and move it to a wildlife rehab center.

