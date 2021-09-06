Friday morning crash victims identified, Berlin councilman one of two dead

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (Cullman Times) - Berlin Councilman Bruce Bentley, 55, was one of the two drivers who died in an early morning car crash on Hwy. 278 East Friday, September 3. The other driver was identified as Patrick Mize, 24, of Cullman.

The collision between the Ford Galaxy and Ford Fiesta took place around 5:35 a.m. Friday morning on Hwy. 278 East near the East Point Veterinary Clinic, said Cullman Police Department Traffic Investigator Joey Duncan.

Bentley was appointed to the Berlin town council last year to fill a vacancy. He was a resident of Berlin since 2000 and is the former owner of the town’s 278 Rock Grocery. He was also part-owner of the Berlin Hardware and Farm Supply.

Berlin Mayor Patrick Bates said, “Bruce was a church leader, prominent businessman and council member. His sudden passing is a major loss to not only his family and friends but to the entire community.”

In addition, Bentley was employed by Cullman City Schools as a paraprofessional who served on the special needs bus.

The crash remains under investigation.