LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain, storms on Labor Day

By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I know some of us out there have to work on Labor Day, but Happy Labor Day to you and us. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 70s in most areas, with some of our northern counties in the 60s.

Today is a day our First Alert weather team has been talking about with a frontal boundary pushing into our area along with some rainfall and a few thunderstorms. It is a very narrow band of showers and storms and is not expected to give rain to everyone in our area at the same time.

The cold front is expected to slowly move just to our south today and may stall somewhere near the I-85 corridor by afternoon. Models are showing this same frontal boundary moving north and stalling across our area Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are going with a 40-percent chance of rain tomorrow… and 50-percent for Wednesday.

As we look to the tropics, we have two systems we are watching. One disturbance moving off the Yucatan Peninsula and into the southern gulf has only a 30-percent chance of forming into either a tropical depression or tropical within the next 5-days.

Looking at the spaghetti models, this system could go almost anywhere in the Gulf this week, so we will be closely monitoring it for future development.

You can do the same on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

Meanwhile Hurricane Larry is a Category-3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 120 mph.

Larry is expected to stay well east of Bermuda and continue tracking to the NW, and eventually dissipate in the cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

Our First Alert 7-day forecast shows scattered showers tonight through Wednesday and then clearing up by later this workweek and into the weekend.

I hope you have a wonderful Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Two people killed in shooting inside store in East Birmingham
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at store in East Birmingham
Missing Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
Man drowned in Black Warrior River
Man drowns in Black Warrior River

Latest News

FIRST ALERT Labor Day am weather
FIRST ALERT Labor Day am weather
Potential passing showers and storms overnight
FIRST ALERT: Potential passing showers and storms overnight
First Alert Weather 9-5-21
First Alert Weather 9-5-21
The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for Hurricane Ida survivors at the Boutwell...
City of Birmingham hosting Hurricane Ida supply drive