FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain, storms on Labor Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I know some of us out there have to work on Labor Day, but Happy Labor Day to you and us. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 70s in most areas, with some of our northern counties in the 60s.

Today is a day our First Alert weather team has been talking about with a frontal boundary pushing into our area along with some rainfall and a few thunderstorms. It is a very narrow band of showers and storms and is not expected to give rain to everyone in our area at the same time.

The cold front is expected to slowly move just to our south today and may stall somewhere near the I-85 corridor by afternoon. Models are showing this same frontal boundary moving north and stalling across our area Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are going with a 40-percent chance of rain tomorrow… and 50-percent for Wednesday.

As we look to the tropics, we have two systems we are watching. One disturbance moving off the Yucatan Peninsula and into the southern gulf has only a 30-percent chance of forming into either a tropical depression or tropical within the next 5-days.

Looking at the spaghetti models, this system could go almost anywhere in the Gulf this week, so we will be closely monitoring it for future development.

You can do the same on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

Meanwhile Hurricane Larry is a Category-3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 120 mph.

Larry is expected to stay well east of Bermuda and continue tracking to the NW, and eventually dissipate in the cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

Our First Alert 7-day forecast shows scattered showers tonight through Wednesday and then clearing up by later this workweek and into the weekend.

I hope you have a wonderful Labor Day.

