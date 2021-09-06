FIRST ALERT: Potential passing showers and storms overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT, A weak front moving in will continue to spark shower and storm development overnight and into Labor Day morning. The activity looks to intensify Labor Day afternoon for areas along and south of I-20. Highs in the middle 80s.

The front will continue moving southeast but it won’t make it very far. It will be close enough on Tuesday for showers and storms to form and impact areas primarily to the south of I-20. Highs in the upper 80s. Turning muggier until the cold front clears the area by Thursday.

The front lingers on Wednesday, at the same time a tropical disturbance tracks towards the Gulf Coast. It looks like the better rain chance sets up along and south of the I-20/59 corridor on Wednesday. A stronger cold front moves in for Thursday and pushes the rain and muggy air southward. Based on new data, I continue to slowly back off on the rain and storm coverage for Wednesday.

Potential passing showers and storms overnight (WBRC)

In 48 hours, the forecast for the tropical system and how it might impact the Southeast has already changed twice. The low looks to track towards Apalachicola instead of Mobile and the rain and storm coverage looks lower now in Alabama because of that track shift. The chance of it becoming a depression or storm remains low. Major Hurricane Larry in the Central Atlantic still looks to miss Bermuda to the east late week and then track northward towards Nova Scotia.

Amazing feeling air takes over locally starting on Thursday, but you’ll really notice it on Friday and Saturday. Lows in the 50s will spoil us on both mornings. Enjoy it because it will turn a little muggier by Sunday and slight rain chances return.

Have a great evening.

