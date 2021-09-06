LawCall
Conversation leads to act of kindness for Grandview COVID ICU nurses

Creekview Elementary teacher and students make care bags for Grandview ICU nurses
Creekview Elementary teacher and students make care bags for Grandview ICU nurses(Grandview Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A conversation between a teacher and an ICU nurse inspired an act of kindness for nurses at Grandview.

A tweet from Grandview Medical Center said Creekview Elementary School teacher Ashlee Elliott felt such compassion after talking with a Grandview ICU nurse that she rallied her third grade students and others in her Alabaster community and put together care bags for COVID ICU nurses at Grandview.

While the nurses loved all of the goodies, it was the handwritten notes that brought the tears and the biggest smiles.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

