Conversation leads to act of kindness for Grandview COVID ICU nurses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A conversation between a teacher and an ICU nurse inspired an act of kindness for nurses at Grandview.

A tweet from Grandview Medical Center said Creekview Elementary School teacher Ashlee Elliott felt such compassion after talking with a Grandview ICU nurse that she rallied her third grade students and others in her Alabaster community and put together care bags for COVID ICU nurses at Grandview.

While the nurses loved all of the goodies, it was the handwritten notes that brought the tears and the biggest smiles.

Creekview Elementary School teacher Ashlee Elliott felt such compassion after talking with a Grandview ICU nurse that she rallied her third grade students and others in her Alabaster community and put together care bags for COVID ICU nurses at Grandview. pic.twitter.com/RVyoKiMuMU — Grandview Medical Center (@GrandviewMC) September 6, 2021

While all the goodies in the bag were so appreciated, it was the handmade cards from the students that brought smiles and tears to the nursing team. Thank you Creekview Elementary School and community! pic.twitter.com/MIPp93QhDx — Grandview Medical Center (@GrandviewMC) September 6, 2021

