Woman dies following crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville woman was killed after she was involved in a two car crash in Calhoun County.

29-tear-old Emily Carter died after a car in which she was a passenger was hit from behind at a high rate of speed. The crash happened on September 3rd around 1:20 a.m. on U.S. 431, near the 246 mile marker.

Carter and the driver of the car she was in, were airlifted to UAB hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The injuries to the driver are unknown.

