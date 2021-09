TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit went to a home in the 4400 block of 20th Street NE Sunday morning on a shooting and found one person dead.

One person is in custody.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

