Search for missing person on Black Warrior River

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Several agencies in Greene County are searching for a person who went underwater in the Black Warrior River and did not come back up.

The possible drowning happened Sunday, September 5, 2021, off Lock 7 Road in Eutaw. The scene was on the waterway of the Black Warrior River near the A.I. Selden Dam.

Greene County’s EMS Director confirmed that at 2:10 p.m. Greene County EMS was dispatched by Greene County E-911 to “a person possibly drowning.”

One member of the Greene County EMS crew identified a search grid, entered the waters of the slough, and began an immediate search for the reported missing person.

Officials said there were three people total at the time of the incident.

One person went under and did not resurface. The two other people made it across the slough, however, one of those two people required a flotation device and rescue assistance from an EMS crew member.

In conjunction with Greene County E-911, Greene County EMS requested an air medical unit, specialized water rescue team, and notified the ALEA Marine Patrol Division.

The specialized water recovery efforts are being conducted by the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service-Regional Dive Team.

