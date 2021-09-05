LawCall
Rising COVID-19 cases bringing concerns for churches

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Sunday at 10 a.m., praise, prayer and the word is being ministered at the Capital City Church of God in Christ.

The church reopened its doors to the public in the spring with safety measures of checking temperatures, sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks at all times, but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns.

The senior pastor of the church, Pastor Michael Robinson says the current safety measures will remain in place for now and he’s encouraging the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

“We try to make sure that people understand that if they’re coming they need to be vaccinated and they need to be aware of the social distancing in place so there is no problem at all,” Robinson said.

“We gone trust God to keep us safe and covered, but at the same time do those things necessary as the CDC gives us guidelines be smart and be wise to keep ourselves safe,” member Alesia Allen said.

Robinson says that being in church for only one hour is also a key factor in keeping members safe.

“They can come in for a good warm fellowship and just being in the presence of God being in the presence of the people of God and just enjoying a wonderful fellowship that what it is all about,” Robinson said.

He is hoping that one day church can return back to the way of worship pre-pandemic but in order for that to happen he says everyone has to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

