FIRST ALERT: Rain returns for Labor Day

By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Sunday morning with a little patchy fog in low lying areas and near waterways. Other than that, we are looking at variably cloudy skies.

Our temps are mostly below the norm—starting out in the mid 60s in many areas. A couple of places, like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Aliceville and Eutaw were in the low 70s as of 4 a.m.

AccuTrack radar is showing dry conditions for our area.

Across the southeast we see a band of showers moving into Arkansas and Tennessee.

This stems from a cold front that is pushing our way.

The next 24 hours show increasing clouds by this afternoon, with a few showers moving into Northwest Alabama by 4 p.m.

By tonight and into the overnight hours we have about a 40 percent chance of showers.

Our morning temps tomorrow are forecast to be a little warmer than this morning, with most areas expected to be in the 70s.

Many of us will likely awake to see rain on Labor Day Monday.

Some models are showing these showers moving south of our area by tomorrow afternoon and evening.

As we look to the tropics, we have two systems we are watching. One disturbance moving across the Yucatan Peninsula has only a 30-percent chance of forming into either a tropical depression or tropical within the next 5-days.

Looking at the spaghetti models, this system could go almost anywhere in the Gulf this week, so we will be closely monitoring it for future development.

You can do the same on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

Meanwhile hurricane Larry is a category three hurricane, with sustained winds of 120 mph.

Larry could come just east of Bermuda and then could move to the northwest.

Our First Alert 7-day forecast shows scattered showers tonight through Wednesday and then clearing up by later this workweek and into the weekend.

I hope you have a wonderful rest of your Labor Day Weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

