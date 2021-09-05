LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hundreds honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss and troops killed in Afghanistan

The community came together putting on a Jeep motorcade to honor the 13 lives lost.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, hundreds participated in a Jeep ride to Gibbs High School to show their love and support for Sgt. Ryan Knauss and his family.

Sgt. Knauss was among the 13 troops killed in the Kabul airport attack in August.

Grieving the lost of her son, Paula Knauss spoke to the crowd of people who came out to show their support.

“We want to thank everybody that is showing love right now, and support. We can’t thank you enough. The military family that was Ryan’s is now ours,” shared Paula.

Ryan’s grandfather, Wayne Knauss says he had an important conversation with his 23-year-old grandson before the deployment.

“Before he left, I asked him ‘Are you trusting Jesus Christ for your salvation?’ and he said yes. What a blessing when he said that. Now you don’t expect for him to be taken from us, at this young age,” Wayne said. “We were praying for him so much. We praise the Lord. He’s got a plan that’s far bigger and better than our plans, and he knows best.”

At the end of the Jeep ride, the community gathered around the Knauss family taking a moment of prayer and sharing their words of support.

Paula says information about Ryan’s memorial will be shared with the public soon.

Donations for the Knauss family were also collected at the event. To find out how you can help the Knauss family, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Two people killed in shooting inside store in East Birmingham
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at store in East Birmingham
Missing Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
Man drowned in Black Warrior River
Man drowns in Black Warrior River

Latest News

A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
Planes full of supplies are flying out of Huntsville Airport to help the people impacted by...
Hurricane Ida relief flights heading out of Huntsville Airport
The search is over for a Colorado man who went missing after a boating incident on Lake Martin.
Missing Colorado man’s body recovered on Lake Martin
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
Rep. Don Young looks back on 9/11 in Congress
‘We came together’ - Rep. Don Young looks back on 9/11 on Capitol Hill