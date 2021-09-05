LawCall
German auto supplier expanding facility to Alabama

A German auto supplier plans to expands its facility in Alabama and will hire 125 new workers.
A German auto supplier plans to expands its facility in Alabama and will hire 125 new workers.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - A German auto supplier plans to expands its facility in Alabama and will hire 125 new workers. REHAU is marking its 25th anniversary in Cullman, Alabama. It recently secured a contract to build exterior polymer-based components for Mercedes-Benz SUVs. The company announced plans to invest $50 million in the expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey says the investment shows that the Alabama-Germany partnership has never been stronger.

