Elderly New Orleans man is 13th life claimed by Ida, state health department says

The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially...
The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially linked to Hurricane Ida.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida’s official death toll climbed to 13 on Sunday (Sept. 5), when the Louisiana Department of Health reported the death of a 74-year-old New Orleans man whose name was not released.

The LDH said the man died of heat exhaustion attributed to the area’s weeklong power outage. Gov. John Bel Edwards also said during his Sunday news conference that a lack of powered oxygen could have contributed to the man’s death.

