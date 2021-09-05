City of Birmingham hosting Hurricane Ida supply drive

LawCall
The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for Hurricane Ida survivors at the Boutwell Auditorium.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for Hurricane Ida survivors at the Boutwell Auditorium.

The supply drive will last from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10. Volunteers with the City of Birmingham, Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the World Games, and the Birmingham Squadron will help collect items. Here are some of the items they will collect:

  • shovels
  • bottled water
  • sunscreen
  • tarps in all sizes
  • heavy duty garden rakes
  • work gloves
  • hammers
  • whistles
  • toilet paper
  • paper towels
  • cleaning supplies
  • masks
  • baby and adult diapers
  • disinfectant
  • heavy duty trash bags
  • canned goods and individually wrapped snacks
  • flashlights
  • batteries
  • ponchos

