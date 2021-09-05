City of Birmingham hosting Hurricane Ida supply drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for Hurricane Ida survivors at the Boutwell Auditorium.

The supply drive will last from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10. Volunteers with the City of Birmingham, Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the World Games, and the Birmingham Squadron will help collect items. Here are some of the items they will collect:

shovels

bottled water

sunscreen

tarps in all sizes

heavy duty garden rakes

work gloves

hammers

whistles

toilet paper

paper towels

cleaning supplies

masks

baby and adult diapers

disinfectant

heavy duty trash bags

canned goods and individually wrapped snacks

flashlights

batteries

ponchos

