B’ham PD: Woman missing, suffers from mental condition that affects judgement

Critical Missing Person Investigation
Critical Missing Person Investigation(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a critical missing person investigation for 26-year-old Onelia Soraida Alavez Gonzalez

Gonzalez was last seen Saturday September 4 around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of 14th Avenue South. Police say she sometimes walks in the area, but has always returned.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. We’re told she suffers from a mental condition that affects her judgement and behavior.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

