LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn takes down Akron 60-10 in first game of the Bryan Harsin era

The Auburn Tigers took on the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
The Auburn Tigers took on the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Liz Newton
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The first game of the Bryan Harsin era is in the books, and the Auburn Tigers took down the Akron Zips on the Plains Saturday evening.

The Tigers secured 613 total yards of offense. Quarterback Bo Nix finished the night with 275 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers were the first to get on the board. Tank Bigsby takes the ball 32 yards to the endzone for the touchdown.

Auburn would add more points to the board. Nix finds Shaun Shivers for the 19-yard touchdown.

The Tigers had the lead 13-0 heading into the second quarter.

Auburn was heating up. Nix connects with Ja’Varrius Johnson for the 34-yard touchdown.

Nix was on a roll. He finds Kobe Hudson for the 28-yard touchdown.

The Tigers would extend their lead. Bigsby makes his way to the endzone for the touchdown.

Auburn added more points to the board with a 44-yard field goal from kicker Anders Carlson.

The Tigers carried the lead 37-0 heading into halftime.

Auburn wasn’t slowing down coming into the second half. Kicking off the third quarter, Shivers runs the ball 26-yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers secured more points to the board with a safety.

The Tigers would extend their lead when Finley made his way to the endzone for the touchdown.

Auburn remained in the lead 53-0 heading into the final quarter of the game.

The Zips would get on the board when quarterback DJ Irons passes to running back Jonzell Norrils for the four-yard touchdown.

Akron would add more points to the board with a 40-yard field goal from Cory Smigel.

Auburn would answer one more time when running back Jarquez Hunter would run the ball nine-yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers secured their first win of the season 60-10.

The Tigers will remain on the Plains next week, taking on the Alabama State Hornets with kick at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
I-65N near Green Springs exit closed after pedestrian struck and killed
Birmingham PD investigating after pedestrian struck and killed on I-65N
Two people killed in shooting inside store in East Birmingham
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at store in East Birmingham
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

Latest News

Alabama beats Miami in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff
Alabama throttles #14 Miami in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19
Auburn football fans are excited for the new season.
Football fans, tailgating return to Auburn
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Habitat homes
18th national championship home dedicated in Tuscaloosa