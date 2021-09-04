Where can I get a COVID-19 test?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been hearing a lot about where people can go to get COVID-19 vaccines, but not as much about where people can go to get a COVID test.

Just a few months ago, it seemed you didn’t have to look far to get a COVID test, and in many cases, you could just walk up and get one.

Now, you may have to do a little research before you can get screened for COVID.

A search on the Jefferson County Department of Health’s website reveals a full listing of COVID testing sites.

You can even search by county.

“At UAB, at their Kirklin Clinic parking deck, they’re doing testing for the community, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, and then we have four federally qualified health centers in our community doing it as well. So, that’s Alabama Regional Medical Services, Cahaba Medical Care, Christ Health Center, and Aletheia House,” said Deputy Health Officer for JCDH, Dr. David Hicks.

Testing is also available at urgent care clinics.

But Dr. Hicks stresses that no one should go to an emergency room for covid testing.

“We need our emergency rooms to focus on people that have true emergencies, and the definition of an emergency is essentially somebody who is at risk of eminent death in short span of time. So, definitely testing is not a reason to go to an emergency room,” Dr. Hicks said.

COVID testing was free for everyone at the beginning of the pandemic, but now you may have to pay for the screening.

Dr. Hicks said that’s because federal resources used to pay for the tests have dwindled.

He said cost shouldn’t be a barrier for testing.

“There are resources in our community to get testing if you have no insurance. I would start off by going to the community health centers here. Insurance if you have it, or the federal programs that will cover the costs for you, you just have to know about the right place to go to,” Dr. Hicks said.

He suggested calling testing sites before you head out.

That way, you’ll know if you need to make an appointment, see what insurance they’ll take, and if they have programs for those without insurance.

For a list of COVID testing sites near you, visit jcdh.org and click on the “Coronavirus” banner, then click on the “Test Sites” tab.

