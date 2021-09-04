LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB hospitalization numbers remain steady, but not trending downwards

(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB said their COVID-19 hospitalizations haven’t gone up significantly over the last few weeks. They are remaining steady. They said the steady numbers are good news, but they don’t want them to stay at this rate.

“We have been fairly steady the last couple weeks,” UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said. “That’s the good news.”

Nafziger said COVID-19 hospitalizations haven’t been climbing like predicted, but that doesn’t mean hospital conditions are improving.

“The hospital continues to be under a tremendous strain,” Nafziger said. “Our numbers have not continued to increase, but they have stayed fairly steady at a pretty high level. That puts a significant strain on our hospital’s resources.”

Nafziger said hospitalization numbers don’t seem to be getting worse, but they aren’t getting better. The number isn’t trending down and with a holiday weekend coming up, Nafziger is worried.

“After previous holiday bumps, we have seen spikes in cases,” she said. “I would like for that to not be the case after Labor Day.”

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd said the steady hospitalization numbers still concern her.

“I don’t think the slight stabilization in hospitalizations we have seen in the last two weeks are likely to keep going as September progresses if we don’t have some behavior changes like the masking and social distancing,” Judd said.

Dr. Judd and Dr. Nafziger said the Labor Day holiday will play a crucial role in getting hospitalizations to start going down. They are asking everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask if you gather for the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
Students walk out at Bessemer City High School
Bessemer City High School students leave class ‘in protest’ over COVID
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

Latest News

Jefferson County Health Department extending COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout September
Travel nurses headed to Alabama thanks to CARES Act money
Flu shots sign
Flu shot recommended at end of September, beginning of October
Just a few months ago, it seemed you didn’t have to look far to get a COVID test, and in many...
Where can I get a COVID-19 test?