Refuel Ministries headed to Louisiana to serve hot meals to people in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is preparing to hit the road again to help those in need. Refuel Ministries will head to hurricane battered Louisiana over the weekend to offer hot meals to people working to recover.

The president says the trailer with food will park in Thibodaux Sunday, which is west of New Orleans. The group is prepared to feed 10-thousand people throughout the week.

“We’ll play it by ear according to what the needs are in the area. If power starts coming back on and people get access to food, then we’ll turn it over to that. But, if needed we’ll stay throughout the weekend,” said Darrin Jarvis, President Refuel Ministries.

Louisiana’s largest electricity supplier Entergy says it’s working to get power restored in areas surrounding New Orleans in the next week.

Refuel Ministries says the location was chosen so volunteers could work along with other groups to help the community. The agency is collecting money for fuel for generators to cook the food once in Louisiana and any last minute volunteers interested in traveling to help.

Organizers say volunteers work long days and plan to feed about 1500 people daily.

For those interested, you can learn more about donating or volunteering through their Facebook page or email them.

