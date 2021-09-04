LawCall
Advertisement

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at the camera during a morning NCAA college football practice on the Oxford, Miss., campus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be accompanying the team to Atlanta for their season opener against Louisville.

In a statement posted on Kiffin’s Twitter account, he explained that he is fully vaccinated and only experienced mild symptoms.

According to Kiffin, there are currently no other cases to report, however he ensures that the team is being closely monitored.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

