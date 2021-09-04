Lake Martin to stay full longer this year, past Labor Day

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lake Martin will remain full longer this year. Alabama Power, which operates the lake’s dam, is extending its “summer pool” water levels into the fall season.

The water is typically lowered around Sept. 1, reaching “winter pool” around mid-November. The draining process will now begin Oct. 15, meaning more time for residents to boat, tube and enjoy recreational activities.

“For Labor Day weekend, it’s getting out and enjoying your family and friends, making memories and you know we have plenty of outdoor activities,” Lake Martin Tourism Association executive director Brandy Hastings said.

Hastings told us the lake is expecting big numbers this holiday weekend.

“Looking at Wind Creek State Park, that’s a good way to judge. They’re already at full capacity with campers,” she said.

“They will be accepting people to come out for during the day, so if anyone is wanting to go out there, I just suggest they get there early,” Hastings tells guests wanting to use the campground’s beach, zipline or pavilions.

The Lake Martin Tourism Association said the annual Labor Day concert will be held at The AMP on Sunday. Gates open at 5 p.m.

With the new “summer pool” extension, Hastings said the fun can continue even beyond Labor Day.

“It gives them extra time to enjoy the lake,” the executive director said. “They can still get out there ski, wakeboard, tube and just enjoy all the recreational activities on the lake.”

Lake Martin’s water will be lowered an additional 3-feet from Dec. 31 to Feb. 17 – a chance for residents to have lakebed access for refurbishments.

“Drawdowns offer a great chance for lake property owners to work on repairs and improvements to docks, ramps and other permitted construction projects,” Rhett Hanks, Alabama Power’s Shoreline Management team leader for Lake Martin, stated in a press release.

“We strongly encourage residents and property owners to contact our Shoreline permitting offices early to allow sufficient time to secure their permits and line up any contractors they may need.”

Those looking to do shoreline maintenance should apply for permits by visiting apcshorelines.com/permits or calling 256-825-0053.

