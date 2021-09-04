Jefferson County Health Department extending COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout September

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama still has lower vaccination numbers than most states, but has seen one of the largest increases in people starting to want the shot.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said they are getting more and more calls requesting vaccine appointments, so they are expanding their shot clinic hours.

Throughout the month of September, their eastern clinic will be open every Tuesday. The western health center is going to be every Wednesday and the downtown location is now every Thursday.

Right now, they are averaging 60 to 100 shots a day.

Dr. David Hicks with the department said he doesn’t know how much impact the full FDA approval for Pfizer’s vaccine has made. He thinks the increase in demand is mainly because of how severe the Delta variant is.

In Jefferson County, 43% of people are fully vaccinated and 53% have gotten at least one dose. Hicks said while those numbers are much higher than a few months ago, we still need more people to get the shot to help slow down the Delta variant.

“The more we can get the community vaccinated and treated, not going into the hospital, not getting sick and dying, it is going to be a win win for all of society,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the health department also just launched a homebound vaccination program. Click here for the number to call to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.