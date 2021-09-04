Hoover man arrested following pursuit in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man was arrested in St. Clair County Saturday morning following a pursuit from Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

Troopers said they attempted to stop a driver in a 2020 Chevy Camaro near mile marker 156 on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 around 10:30 a.m.

Troopers said the driver, Iva Williams, 21, of Hoover, refused to stop and kept driving east on I-20. Investigators said he got off on Exit 162, crossed U.S. 78 and lost control of the vehicle, striking a ditch.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and taken to St. Clair County Jail. According to the jail’s website Williams is charged with: Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.