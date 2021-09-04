Former Pelham Fire Battalion Chief Don Green passes away from COVID-19

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire Department is mourning the loss of a former co-worker.

Former Battalion Chief Don Green died from COVID-19 Saturday morning.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share the passing of former Battalion Chief Don Green. Chief Green lost his battle with COVID this morning, the Pelham Fire Department said on its Facebook page. “Please keep his family and the department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

