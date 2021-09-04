LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Football fans, tailgating return to Auburn

Auburn football fans are excited for the new season.
Auburn football fans are excited for the new season.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn students and fans say they’re excited to kick off a new football season and the pregame festivities that return with it, like tailgating.

“It’s finally here. Everybody is excited and I’m elated to see my son, who is two and a half, who didn’t get to experience it last year, so getting to see him out here and having fun is the best,” tailgater Michael Garber said.

“Last year, the town was empty compared to now and no tailgating, no crowds, no being able to just walk around and see lots of Auburn fans everywhere and now it’s the way it should be. Full of Auburn fans and very active,” said fan Debbie Street.

COVID-19 eliminated tailgating and only allowed limited seating for games last year. Although the full game day experience has returned, COVID-19 never left and cases are increasing.

The city of Auburn is trusting that fans will do the right thing to keep themselves and others safe.

“We encourage people to do what they’re comfortable with so you’ll see a lot of people around here wearing masks. You’ll see some not wearing masks and I think it is very much their choice,” Auburn city manager Megan Crouch said.

The city says they’re happy to have all fans back and hoping this season is successful on and off the field.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
I-65N near Green Springs exit closed after pedestrian struck and killed
Birmingham PD investigating after pedestrian struck and killed on I-65N
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged, officers looking for several people
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs

Latest News

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19
Sideline Week 2 scores
Wettermark Keith Coach of the Week: Week 2
Wettermark Keith Sideline Coach of the Week
Sideline Fan of the Week: Week 2
Sideline Fan of the Week: Week 2
Sideline GOW - Gadsden City vs Oak Mountain
Sideline GOW - Gadsden City vs Oak Mountain