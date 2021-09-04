FIRST ALERT: A dry start to the weekend, but showers & storms possible by Labor Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Partly cloudy skies are expected through the day with highs in the 85–88 degree range across most of the area. We will begin to see a shift in the winds coming more from the southeast beginning an increase in moisture and humidity as the Labor Day Weekend continues.

An area of low pressure will advance across the midwest in response to which an area of high pressure remains anchored over the Mississippi River region. Another area of high pressure will build over the Atlantic Coast later today while a cold front builds strength as it extends from the Great Lakes region to Oklahoma by tonight. An upper-level disturbance will swing slowly south toward our region as we go through the weekend and may produce a few rain areas in Northwest Alabama late Sunday night and Monday. The rain chances associated with this system will produce a few rain areas but generally no organized activity is expected. However, the area of low pressure will stall over North Alabama while another area of low pressure moves north from The Gulf. This will help produce a better chance for rain across Central Alabama by Tuesday with the wet-weather pattern continuing into mid-week and likely into the second half of the week.

Meanwhile in The Tropics, an area of low pressure over the southern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move northwest during the next day or so. The disturbance is forecast to move north/northeast over the Central Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week. Winds are unfavorable upper-level winds to allow for development into Monday, but conditions may become more favorable for possible development Tuesday or Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center now says there is a 30% chance for tropical development over the next five days.

