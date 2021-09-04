LawCall
East Alabama Health reports alarming spike in COVID deaths

(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health has released new data showing an alarming spike in COVID deaths.

The organization says there have been 26 COVID-related deaths at East Alabama Medical Center in the past month. In comparison, there were 28 deaths at the hospital between March 1 and July 31.

As of Friday, September 3, there were 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 91 patients, 25 were in the intensive care unit and 22 were on ventilators.

Data shows younger, middle age, and older individuals are all among the hospitalized patients.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

East Alabama Health say being vaccinated greatly reduces your chance of hospitalization, ventilation and death. Severe illness affects all age groups, the health organization added.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

