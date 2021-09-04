Dave’s Pub hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Ida survivors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local bar is kicking off Labor Day weekend by lending support to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Dave’s Pub in downtown Birmingham is hosting a benefit Friday night for New Orleans musicians and bartenders.

They’ve come up with a unique way to raise money for storm survivors.

“We had a couple of people come into the bar a few days ago. We got to talking to them and they were industry members from New Orleans who had been displayed,” said Dave’s Pub Co-owner, Preston Hooten.

That conversation sparked an idea to lend a hand to bartenders and musicians impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“We started talking to some of our bartenders as well and one of them offered his shifts up. So, we thought, let’s have them if they, you know, want to moonlight a shift or two while they’re here, or for the next couple of weeks, or however long it takes to give them a little bit of assistance,” Hooten explained.

But they wanted to do more.

So, they’re bringing in live bands from New Orleans and organizing a hurricane relief fundraiser.

“We’re going to be donating to the Cajun Navy. They’re really an action-based volunteer group that just gets out there in it. We’ll be running some, some drinks tonight that all the proceeds from that and donations from the door will go to Cajun Navy,” Hooten said.

“It has been really, really intense.”

Brittany Elliott and her boyfriend had just moved to New Orleans from Denver, Colorado the day before Ida made landfall.

“It’s been stressful. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life before,” Elliott said.

They evacuated to Birmingham and are staying with family for now.

She’s grateful that her home and property sustained minimal damage but is heartbroken for the many others who lost everything.

“It makes my heart sad to know so many other people are in much worse places. My heart really goes out to the people who really need it, so I think tonight’s going to be a really good night for them,” Elliott said.

The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m.

Mustache Petting Zoo and DJ Junior Z are the featured artist.

Proceeds from drinks and donations at the door will go to guest bartenders, musical acts, and the Cajun Navy.

For more information on how to donate, visit: cajunrelief.org.

