Chelsea man arrested on counts of rape, sodomy

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies confirmed a Chelsea man was arrested on eight felony charges involving sex crimes.

Deputies said 30-year-old Cleveland Summerville, of Chelsea, was arrested on September 2, 2021.

Summerville is charged with five counts of Rape 2nd and three counts of Sodomy 2nd. Investigators said the arrest resulted from an initial report of Summerville allegedly having inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

The subsequent investigation, with the assistance of Shelby County’s Child Advocacy Center-Owens House, and the District Attorney’s Office, lead to Summerville’s arrest. Shelby County Sheriff Samaniego commented on the investigation, stating, “Investigations of this nature are one of our highest priorities.”

Summerville has been released on bond totaling $120,000. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com .

