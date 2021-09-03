Sheriff’s Office: Two people shot in Jefferson County
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say two people were shot Thursday evening.
An official says the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Paradise Valley Road.
We’re told their injuries were not life-threatening.
No other details are available, but we’ll update this story after we learn more.
