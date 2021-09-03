Northport city council approves land purchase

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Big changes are in store for the city of Northport after the city council agreed to buy a large piece of property off a major highway.

The Northport city council voted in favor of buying 151 acres of land inside the city limits. It sits near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Rose Boulevard.

City leaders considered buying a large piece of property for recreational purposes after getting positive feedback from a feasibility study on the idea earlier this year.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon thinks it’s a good move for the city’s future.

“We got it for $700,000 on a major highway. It could be used for anything. You know we could use it for a sports complex, a water park. We could use it for a senior citizen’s center, just anything. Just the price was the main thing in my mind cause you know they don’t make land anymore,” Herndon said.

It’s still unclear what will be built on the property. No timetable is set to make further decisions on the matter.

