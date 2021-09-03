LawCall
I-65N near Green Springs exit closed after pedestrian struck and killed
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 northbound Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to I-65N near the Green Springs exit shortly after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a female unresponsive on the roadway. Birmingham Fire & Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene. The investigation is being handled by the BPD accident reconstruction unit.

As of 4:30 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-65N near the incident were closed. No word on how much longer there will be a backup.

