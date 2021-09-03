Hospital officials say transferring patients is nearly impossible with current hospitalizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospital officials said ICU capacity is getting worse throughout the state. As of September 2, there are 1,661 people in need of ICU care, but the state only has 1,541 staffed ICU beds.

There are 2,838 hospitalized confirmed COVID cases and 56 are children. 54% of patients in ICU have confirmed COVID viruses.

“It is dire,” Alabama Hospital Association Deputy Director Danne Howard said. “It is serious right now and it impacts every single person out there. Think about coming to an emergency department with a heart attack or a serious automobile accident, well the resources available to respond to everything else are critically limited when all of that staff and space has been dedicated now to ICU level care.”

Howard said those patients are still getting the same quality of care they would in a traditional ICU, but she says if the numbers grows much higher then that may not be the case anymore.

“It’s getting very close to being difficult,” Howard said. “The more that you add in an area like that that is not designated, meant for, or staffed for ICU, the more risk it becomes that that is compromised. You only have so many staff per patient that is able to have that one on one constant care.”

Howard said normally when ICUs get full, transferring patients to other hospitals helps provide relief, but many of Alabama’s neighboring states also have less than 10% ICU capacity.

“Challenging is not even the right description,” she said. “It has gotten to the point where it is almost impossible.”

Without transfer ability and ICU space, Howard said it starts to impact all staff and patients, not just those in the ICU.

“It means hospitals who have even less staff than some of the larger hospitals don’t have any option other than to continue to be overwhelmed and continue to be overloaded. You can’t turn somebody away who has a serious illness from a wreck or a serious illness from an injury, but our ability to care for them as quickly as possible is compromised,” said Howard.

Howard said the state recently ordered 200 more ventilators for this surge, so they are not short.

