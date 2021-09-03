LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jacob

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jacob, born October 2005, is a very creative young man. Jacob enjoys video games and robotics. He loves to draw and often comes up with ideas for inventions.

He has been on a robotics team. Jacob would enjoy grilling out and playing games with family and friends.

Jacob would thrive in a nurturing, stable home environment with patient parents who are dedicated to helping him reach his full potential.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

