FIRST ALERT: Pleasant weather to start Labor Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a pleasant start to the morning as drier air continues to filter in from the north. Cooler temperatures are north of I-20/59 where many spots have dropped into the low to mid 60s. Some spots in North Alabama are seeing temperatures in the upper 50s! Areas south of I-20/59 are a little warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Average low for early September is 69°F, so we are a few degrees below average. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with a few clouds around. We are watching some high-level clouds to our north that will likely spread into our area this afternoon. It will provide us a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky today. Plan for some filtered sunshine due to the upper-level cloud cover. We’ll stay dry this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to climb back into the mid to upper 80s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending some high school football games, plan for pleasant weather conditions. Temperatures will likely start near 80°F at 7 PM with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Most of this weekend is shaping up to be dry. Saturday morning will likely start off dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 60s. We should see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s. Plan for southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Sunday is also shaping up to be mostly dry. It will be a few degrees warmer with temperatures getting close to 90°F. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance to see rain will be in Northwest Alabama. Most of us will remain dry Sunday afternoon.

College Football Forecast: Football weather is looking nice across the Southeast Saturday. Alabama will travel to Atlanta to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 80s and cool into the lower 80s by the end of the game with a partly cloudy sky. Auburn will host their first home game Saturday evening. Kickoff temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 80s and cool into the 70s by the end of the game.

Labor Day Forecast: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday and Tuesday. It will likely stall across our area for a few days giving us a chance for widely scattered showers and storms. We are introducing a 30% chance for showers and storms Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. I would not cancel any outdoor plans. Just monitor your WBRC First Alert App for heavy rain or lightning notifications. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of another weak cold front as we head into the middle of next week. Humidity levels are forecast to slowly increase for the first half of the week thanks to southerly flow. Rain chances look isolated Tuesday at 20%. I’ve increased our rain chances to 40% Wednesday as the cold front finally decides to move through the area. We will likely trend drier as we finish out the second half of next week. Temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s and lows back into the low to mid 60s next Thursday. Humidity levels may lower as well. Next week’s temperatures look close to average with no sign of any significant heat waves.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor three systems in the tropics. The first system is a tropical disturbance across Central America. It is over land and will not develop in the short term. The disturbance does have a chance to develop if it moves into the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week. A few models are hinting at something trying to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico, but there remains a lot of uncertainty. It is something to watch. The second tropical wave we are watching is moving off the coast of Africa. It has a low chance to develop over the next five days. The third system is Hurricane Larry, and it is impressive on satellite imagery. It is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major Category 4 hurricane this weekend. Good news about Larry is that it is forecast to remain over the open waters of the Central Atlantic over the next five days. Majority of our models keep Larry away from the United States. The only area that needs to watch this storm is Bermuda.

